Liljegren is set to play in Sweden this coming season, but he's planning on heading to the NHL in 2018-19, theScore reports.

The Buds called his name with the 17th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. It's not unheard of for a first-rounder to head directly to the NHL in a draft year, but it sounds like the young defenseman -- who's reportedly already drawing comparisons to Ottawa's Erik Karlsson -- wants to fine-tune his game in the comforts of his native country for another year. Just 18 years old, the man himself explained what he can bring to the table for the Leafs. "I skate good," he said. "I like to have the puck in the offensive zone and make plays and score points." If you want to get ahead of the game, consider rostering Liljegren in dynasty formats with the hope that he makes an immediate impact as a rookie next year.