Liljegren signed with the Leafs to a three-year, entry-level contract Wednesday, Kristen Shilton of TSN Sports reports.

Liljegren was drafted 17th overall by the Maple Leafs in June after spending parts of two seasons playing pro hockey in his native Sweden to sharpen his skills. The defenseman played 19 games for Rogle BK in the Swedish Hockey League this past season, posting one goal and five points. He may open the 2016-17 season in the AHL, but it's more likely that the 18-year-old spends another year in Sweden.

