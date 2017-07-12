Liljegren signed with the Leafs to a three-year, entry-level contract Wednesday, Kristen Shilton of TSN Sports reports.
Liljegren was drafted 17th overall by the Maple Leafs in June after spending parts of two seasons playing pro hockey in his native Sweden to sharpen his skills. The defenseman played 19 games for Rogle BK in the Swedish Hockey League this past season, posting one goal and five points. He may open the 2016-17 season in the AHL, but it's more likely that the 18-year-old spends another year in Sweden.
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...