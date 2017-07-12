Liljegren signed with the Leafs to a three-year, entry-level contract, Kristen Shilton of TSN Sports reports.

Liljegren was drafted 17th overall by the Maple Leafs at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, but he decided to spend a season in Sweden to sharpen his skills upon entering the NHL as a 18-year-old. The Swedish defenseman played 19 games for Rogle BK in the Swedish Hockey League, posting one goal and five points.