Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Activated off IR
Bozak (lower body) was taken off injured reserve Wednesday, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.
Bozak figures to slot back into the lineup for Wednesday's meeting with the Panthers; he'll likely find himself right back on coach Mike Babcock's top line. With his three-game absence behind him, the center will attempt to end a scoring drought that dates back to Dec. 10.
