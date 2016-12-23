Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Out again Thursday
Bozak (lower body) won't play Thursday against Colorado, Paul Hendrick of Leafs TV reports.
Bozak will miss a second consecutive game Thursday, and should be considered questionable for Friday's matchup with the Coyotes.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Ruled out Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Gets first goal in 13 games, but remains on career pace•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Delivers four-helper night•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Bangs home two goals Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Overshadowed by star rookies•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: In the lineup for Saturday's preseason finale•