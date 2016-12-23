Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Out again Thursday

Bozak (lower body) won't play Thursday against Colorado, Paul Hendrick of Leafs TV reports.

Bozak will miss a second consecutive game Thursday, and should be considered questionable for Friday's matchup with the Coyotes.

