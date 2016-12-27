Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Placed on IR

Bozak (lower body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Bozak has missed the past three games and the holiday break apparently didn't afford him enough time to heal. Byron Froese was called up from the AHL's Marlies on Tuesday as a reinforcement option for Thursday's road game against the Lightning. If the Buds chose to make Bozak's move to IR retroactive to his last game played, he could return as soon as Wednesday against the Panthers, but we haven't seen evidence of that being the case.