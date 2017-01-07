Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Posts two-point night against Devils

Bozak scored a goal and added an assist -- both with the man advantage -- during Friday's win over New Jersey.

Bozak continues to be a solid secondary contributor for Toronto with eight goals and 23 points through 35 games, but he shouldn't be confused with a coveted fantasy asset. The 30-year-old pivot lacks the production in the peripheral categories (65 shots, eight PIM and a minus-2 rating), so at a deep fantasy position, Bozak is likely best left to the waiver wire in most seasonal settings.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola