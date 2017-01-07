Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Posts two-point night against Devils

Bozak scored a goal and added an assist -- both with the man advantage -- during Friday's win over New Jersey.

Bozak continues to be a solid secondary contributor for Toronto with eight goals and 23 points through 35 games, but he shouldn't be confused with a coveted fantasy asset. The 30-year-old pivot lacks the production in the peripheral categories (65 shots, eight PIM and a minus-2 rating), so at a deep fantasy position, Bozak is likely best left to the waiver wire in most seasonal settings.