Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Scores fifth goal in last seven games

Bozak scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Senators.

Bozak has a goal in back-to-back games and five in his last seven. His 10 points in his last eight games include eight on the power play. Bozak offers multi-categorical fantasy goodness. Check your wire.

