Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Still streaking; has points in five straight
Bozak scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over Ottawa.
His point streak now stands at five games and eight points, including three goals. All but one of the eight points have come on the power play. Bozak is on pace right now for his first-ever 60-point season. Check your wire.
