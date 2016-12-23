Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Will not play Friday

Bozak (lower body) will not slot back into the lineup against the Coyotes on Friday, Paul Hendrick of Leafs TV reports.

Bozak will be given time to rest up as the Leafs are not back in action until their Dec. 28 trip to Florida. The center has already missed two in a row due to this lower-body ailment. Considering the 30-year-old has three goals and seven assists on the power play in addition to his even-strength contributions, fans and fantasy owners alike will be hoping for a quick return to action.