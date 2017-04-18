Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Wins Game 3 with power-play tally in overtime

Bozak scored the game-winning goal in overtime to clinch Game 3 against Washington on Monday.

The pivot has found the scoresheet in all three games of the series for a goal and two assists. He's found success with linemates James van Riemsdyk and Mitch Marner all season, and Bozak also receives power-play time. With the series featuring high-scoring games so far, Bozak checks out as a potential value play in daily contests.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...