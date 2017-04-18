Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Wins Game 3 with power-play tally in overtime

Bozak scored the game-winning goal in overtime to clinch Game 3 against Washington on Monday.

The pivot has found the scoresheet in all three games of the series for a goal and two assists. He's found success with linemates James van Riemsdyk and Mitch Marner all season, and Bozak also receives power-play time. With the series featuring high-scoring games so far, Bozak checks out as a potential value play in daily contests.