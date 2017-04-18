Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Wins Game 3 with power-play tally in overtime
Bozak scored the game-winning goal in overtime to clinch Game 3 against Washington on Monday.
The pivot has found the scoresheet in all three games of the series for a goal and two assists. He's found success with linemates James van Riemsdyk and Mitch Marner all season, and Bozak also receives power-play time. With the series featuring high-scoring games so far, Bozak checks out as a potential value play in daily contests.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Records multi-point effort in Saturday's win•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: All systems go•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Scores on power play Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Carries point streak forward Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Ready to roll Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Status to be decided in warmups•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...