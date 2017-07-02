LoVerde has signed a two-year deal with the Maple Leafs. It has an average cap hit of $725,000.

LoVerde, who is 28, has toiled his entire pro career in the minors. He is a leader through and through -- he captained the Ontario Reign of the AHL the last two seasons and was captain of the Manchester Monarchs when they won the Calder Cup in 2014-15. LoVerde can chip in a bit of offense, too -- he scored nine goals and added 26 assists in 61 games last season.

