Maple Leafs' Vincent LoVerde: Strong leader heads to Marlies on contract
LoVerde has signed a two-year deal with the Maple Leafs. It has an average cap hit of $725,000.
LoVerde, who is 28, has toiled his entire pro career in the minors. He is a leader through and through -- he captained the Ontario Reign of the AHL the last two seasons and was captain of the Manchester Monarchs when they won the Calder Cup in 2014-15. LoVerde can chip in a bit of offense, too -- he scored nine goals and added 26 assists in 61 games last season.
