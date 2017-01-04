Nylander stretched his point streak to six games with a power-play assist in Tuesday's loss to Washington.

Nylander's skills are absolutely sick and he just keeps delivering, particularly on the power play. His 15 points there lead the Leafs by a wide margin and put him among the NHL's best. Nylander is tied with studs like Vladimir Tarasenko, Evgeni Malkin, Tyler Seguin and Phil Kessel for fifth in the league in power-play production. Yes, fifth.