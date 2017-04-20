Nylander collected two assists during Wednesday's Game 4 loss to Washington.

While Nylander is a key piece for Toronto going forward and offers huge long-term fantasy upside, he shouldn't be overlooked in the present. Nylander's fresh off a 60-point campaign in his first full season in the NHL and is currently up to a goal and two helpers through the first four games of Round 1, after all.

