Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Assists on two goals in Game 4 loss
Nylander collected two assists during Wednesday's Game 4 loss to Washington.
While Nylander is a key piece for Toronto going forward and offers huge long-term fantasy upside, he shouldn't be overlooked in the present. Nylander's fresh off a 60-point campaign in his first full season in the NHL and is currently up to a goal and two helpers through the first four games of Round 1, after all.
