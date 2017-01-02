Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Extends point streak to five games
Nylander's assist Sunday extended his current point streak to five games (two goals, three assists).
Nylander has eight points, five of which have come on the power play, in his last nine games. Nylander is on a near 60-point pace this season and continues to sit fourth in the rookie scoring chase.
