Nylander scored his first career hat trick in Saturday's wild 6-5 win over Boston.

He was Willy on the spot on all the goals -- the puck just found him and he just found the net. Nylander has been the least talked about Leaf rookie, but his 34 points in 49 games are the fourth-highest among all first-year players. Nylander's creativity is outstanding and his future is bright.