Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Leads NHL rookies with power-play points
Nylander notched a power-play goal in Wednesday's shootout win over the Panthers.
Nylander has a three-game, three-point scoring streak on the go and that includes a goal in each of his last two games. Prior to that, he had suffered through a 13-game goal drought. Nylander sits fourth in rookie scoring with eight goals and 23 points, but he leads all first-year players with 13 power-play points.
