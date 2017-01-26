Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Now fifth in rookie scoring
Nylander currently sits fifth on the list of rookie scorers. He has 30 points, including 21 assists, in 45 games.
Nylander sits second in rookie power-play scoring with 15, behind only Zach Werenski. And that's good enough for a tie for 24th league wide in that category. Nylander is remarkably creative and he's only one point out of fourth in rookie points. He will be hard-pressed to get into the top-three given the offensive studs ahead of him. But Nylander will delivery fantasy goodness nonetheless.
