Nylander currently sits fifth on the list of rookie scorers. He has 30 points, including 21 assists, in 45 games.

Nylander sits second in rookie power-play scoring with 15, behind only Zach Werenski. And that's good enough for a tie for 24th league wide in that category. Nylander is remarkably creative and he's only one point out of fourth in rookie points. He will be hard-pressed to get into the top-three given the offensive studs ahead of him. But Nylander will delivery fantasy goodness nonetheless.

