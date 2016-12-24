Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Scores highlight-reel goal
Nylander scored his seventh goal of the season during Friday's win over Arizona.
Nylander utilized his speed to find himself in the clear and then confidently roofed a backhander while cutting across the crease to avoid Mike Smith's poke check. It was Nylander's first goal in 13 games, but he has still registered a goal, five helpers and 26 shots through his past eight outings despite shifting up and down the lineup. He's proving to be too talented to ignore in deep seasonal leagues.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Shuffles back to fourth line•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Grabs two helpers in loss to Sharks•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Nets assist in win•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Will return Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Expecting injury update Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Out Saturday with upper-body ailment•