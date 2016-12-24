Nylander scored his seventh goal of the season during Friday's win over Arizona.

Nylander utilized his speed to find himself in the clear and then confidently roofed a backhander while cutting across the crease to avoid Mike Smith's poke check. It was Nylander's first goal in 13 games, but he has still registered a goal, five helpers and 26 shots through his past eight outings despite shifting up and down the lineup. He's proving to be too talented to ignore in deep seasonal leagues.

