Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Shuffles back to fourth line
Nylander, who has seen time at center this season, is back at right wing on the fourth line, reports TSN.ca.
"I just think he's a better winger for us at this point in his career," coach Mike Babcock said. "I like to catch him doing good things, not doing it wrong. So he has more success in that area." That's a bit of an offhanded poke at Nylander, who made a careless and costly turnover last game that gave the opposition a goal. Nylander's talent is off the charts; he just has to gain a bit more consistency.
