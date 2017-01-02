Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Extends point streak to four games
Hyman's two assists Sunday in an overtime win over Detroit extended his current scoring streak to four games and five assists.
His confidence is soaring right now and it's turning into points. Hyman has seven points in his last nine games after tallying nine in his first 27. He continues to see premium ice time on a scoring line with Auston Matthews and is a worthy, low-cost option for fantasy owners. Just don't count on power-play production.
