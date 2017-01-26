Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Has three points in last five games
Hyman has three points in his last five games.
He is a hard-working, grinding forward with skill and he has no qualms about going into the corners to dig. For now, Hyman is a good complement to rising star, Auston Matthews. And he's gathered 21 points in 45 games. There's value in that in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Playing important role alongside Auston Matthews•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Gets two assists against Devils•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: No points in 10 games•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Impresses coach Mike Babcock in camp•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Back in minors Thursday•