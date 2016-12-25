Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Playing important role alongside Auston Matthews
Hyman has five points in his last 10 games, including two in his last three games.
Hyman has 12 points, including five goals, in 33 games this season and has played mucker alongside Auston Matthews and the team's most talented offensive skaters. Hyman may never be a top scorer, but he is first man into the zone and digs out the puck for more talented linemates.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Gets two assists against Devils•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: No points in 10 games•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Impresses coach Mike Babcock in camp•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Back in minors Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Records first career multi-point game Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Rookie scores second goal•