Hyman has five points in his last 10 games, including two in his last three games.

Hyman has 12 points, including five goals, in 33 games this season and has played mucker alongside Auston Matthews and the team's most talented offensive skaters. Hyman may never be a top scorer, but he is first man into the zone and digs out the puck for more talented linemates.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola