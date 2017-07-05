Hyman has signed a four-year, $9 million extension with the Maple Leafs.

Hyman just recently finished his second season in Toronto, taking part in a career-high 82 games, while recording 10 goals and 18 assists. While it wasn't an overly exciting season for Hyman, he still did enough to earn himself a pay raise and some job security, so he should be poised to secure a starting role on the wing heading into the 2017-18 campaign.

