Marek Mazanec: Placed on waivers

Mazanec was waived by the Predators on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The signing of Matt O'Connor should have been writing on the wall for Mazanec as Nashville will avoid arbitration by waiving him instead. The 25-year-old effectively went from the presumptive No. 2 at the start of the 2017-18 campaign to a free agent looking for a landing spot in just four outings. The netminder's solid year with AHL Milwaukee couldn't overcome the 4.73 GAA when appearing in relief of Pekka Rinne. Mazanec will likely have to return to Europe in order to continue his professional career -- although a minor-league contract could still be in the offing.