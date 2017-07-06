Marek Mazanec: Placed on waivers

Mazanec was waived by the Predators on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The signing of Matt O'Connor should have been writing on the wall for Mazanec as Nashville will avoid arbitration by waiving him instead. The 25-year-old effectively went from the presumptive No. 2 at the start of the 2017-18 campaign to a free agent looking for a landing spot in just four outings. The netminder's solid year with AHL Milwaukee couldn't overcome the 4.73 GAA when appearing in relief of Pekka Rinne. Mazanec will likely have to return to Europe in order to continue his professional career -- although a minor-league contract could still be in the offing.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...