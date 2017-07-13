Olver signed with Eisbaren Berlin of the DEL on Tuesday.

After a one-year stint back in the AHL split between Tucson and Bakersfield, Olver will return to Germany and DEL Berlin. In his 50 minor-league appearances, the 29-year-old notched six goals and 14 helpers but couldn't earn a contract this offseason. The former fifth-round pick is unlikely to get back to the NHL where he previously played in 74 outings in which he registered 22 points and 39 PIM.