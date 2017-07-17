Play

Mark Streit: Habs interested

Streit was offered a one-year contract by the Canadiens, according to Marc de Foy of the Journal de Montreal.

In offering a one-year deal worth $1.5 million to the 39-year-old Streit, Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin is protecting himself in the event he's unable to re-sign Andrei Markov.

