Havlat officially announced his retirement Wednesday, stepping away after 14 NHL seasons, the NHLPA reports.

Havlat last played for the Blues -- appearing in two games last season -- but the crafty scoring winger also represented the Senators, Blackhawks, Wild and Sharks in his illustrious career. This latest report on the Czech cites "sharp pain on both sides of my groin from overuse and too many tears" as a major reason why he's decided to hang up his skates at the age of 35. Havlat contributed 242 goals and 352 assists in 790 career games and perpetually factored on the man advantage. His name is also synonymous with the word "clutch," as he collected 44 game-winning goals -- half of those came in his first four NHL seasons.