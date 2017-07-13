Play

Frattin agreed to terms on a one-year contract with KHL Kunlun, Russia's Sport Express reports.

Frattin has spent the last three seasons in the minors without the hint of seeing NHL ice, so it shouldn't come as a surprise he will head overseas. The University of North Dakota product twice logged at least 40 games in a season with the Maple Leafs but his limited production -- 35 points in 135 career games -- led to his demotion. If he can put up big numbers with the Red Star, the winger could still earn his way back -- perhaps on a two-way contract.

