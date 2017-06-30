Backman agreed to terms on a one-year deal with EHC Kloten of the NLA on Friday.

This could mark the end of Backman's hopes of playing in the NHL after bouncing around the minors for the last four seasons and never making his debut. The 24-year-old began his professional career in his native Sweden with Linkopings HC and now returns to Europe -- this time in Switzerland.

