Michael Cammalleri: Placed on waivers

Cammalleri was waived by New Jersey on Friday for the purpose of a buyout.

Despite recording a fifth straight season with 30-plus points, Cammalleri won't be suiting up for the Devils next year. Injuries concerns likely played a part in general manager Ray Shero's decision as the veteran has not played in 70 or more games since the 2008-09 season. Scheduled to cost $5 million a year through the 2018-19 campaign under his current contract, the center will likely clear waivers but shouldn't have too much trouble finding a landing spot once the dust settles.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...