Michael Cammalleri: Placed on waivers
Cammalleri was waived by New Jersey on Friday for the purpose of a buyout.
Despite recording a fifth straight season with 30-plus points, Cammalleri won't be suiting up for the Devils next year. Injuries concerns likely played a part in general manager Ray Shero's decision as the veteran has not played in 70 or more games since the 2008-09 season. Scheduled to cost $5 million a year through the 2018-19 campaign under his current contract, the center will likely clear waivers but shouldn't have too much trouble finding a landing spot once the dust settles.
