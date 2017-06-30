Michael Cammalleri: Placed on waivers

Cammalleri was waived by New Jersey on Friday for the purpose of a buyout.

Despite recording a fifth straight season with 30-plus points, Cammalleri won't be suiting up for the Devils next year. Injuries concerns likely played a part in general manager Ray Shero's decision as the veteran has not played in 70 or more games since the 2008-09 season. Scheduled to cost $5 million a year through the 2018-19 campaign under his current contract, the center will likely clear waivers but shouldn't have too much trouble finding a landing spot once the dust settles.