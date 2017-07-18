Mike Zalewski: Bound for Germany
Zalewski signed a contract with Straubing of DEL-Germany on Monday, TSN reports.
The New York native defied the odds by cracking the Canucks roster as an undrafted free agent back in 2013-14, but he'd appear in just six total NHL games sprinkled over the last three seasons. Even if he eventually jumps back to the North American stage, It goes without saying that Zalewski can be ignored in any fantasy format.
