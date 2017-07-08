Grigorenko signed a three-year contract with CSKA of the KHL on Friday, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.

This may be the last we see of the 12th overall pick from 2012, who busted out in Buffalo and never did much with a second chance in Colorado either. His best season saw him put up 27 points in 74 games with the Avs two campaigns ago, disappointing output for a player of his skill set.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...