Mikhail Grigorenko: Heading back home
Grigorenko signed a three-year contract with CSKA of the KHL on Friday, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.
This may be the last we see of the 12th overall pick from 2012, who busted out in Buffalo and never did much with a second chance in Colorado either. His best season saw him put up 27 points in 74 games with the Avs two campaigns ago, disappointing output for a player of his skill set.
