Nail Yakupov: Set to become free agent

Yakupov (lower body) wasn't extended a qualifying offer from the Blues and will become an unrestricted free agent, Andy Strickland of Fox Sports Midwest reports.

Yakupov made it known in May that he wasn't planning to return to Russia for the KHL and fully expects to be in the NHL for the 2017 season. However, he would've needed to be given a $2.5 million qualifying offer to remain with the Blues, which was out of their price range. He'll now head to free agency with the hope of latching on elsewhere prior to training camp. Playing in just 40 games for the Blues due to injury last season, Yakupov had just nine points (three goals).