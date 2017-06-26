Nail Yakupov: Set to become free agent

Yakupov (lower body) wasn't extended a qualifying offer from the Blues and will become an unrestricted free agent, Andy Strickland of Fox Sports Midwest reports.

Yakupov made it known in May that he wasn't planning to return to Russia for the KHL and fully expects to be in the NHL for the 2017 season. However, he would've needed to be given a $2.5 million qualifying offer to remain with the Blues, which was out of their price range. He'll now head to free agency with the hope of latching on elsewhere prior to training camp. Playing in just 40 games for the Blues due to injury last season, Yakupov had just nine points (three goals).

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...