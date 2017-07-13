Jensen signed a contract with Jokerit Helsinki of the KHL on Wednesday, TSN reports.

The Danish winger only saw 31 career NHL games between the Canucks and Rangers, and it seems like his patience wore out, having failed to secure a stable role at the highest level despite being Vancouver's first-round (29th overall) pick in the 2011 draft. Still, we figure he'll be able to make an impact overseas as a 6-foot-3, 216-pound power winger.