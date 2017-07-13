Nicklas Jensen: Secures contract with KHL team
Jensen signed a contract with Jokerit Helsinki of the KHL on Wednesday, TSN reports.
The Danish winger only saw 31 career NHL games between the Canucks and Rangers, and it seems like his patience wore out, having failed to secure a stable role at the highest level despite being Vancouver's first-round (29th overall) pick in the 2011 draft. Still, we figure he'll be able to make an impact overseas as a 6-foot-3, 216-pound power winger.
More News
-
Rangers' Nicklas Jensen: Heads back to minors Saturday•
-
Rangers' Nicklas Jensen: Recalled to Broadway•
-
Rangers' Nicklas Jensen: Returned to AHL Hartford•
-
Rangers' Nicklas Jensen: Promoted to Rangers•
-
Rangers' Nicklas Jensen: Waived for reassignment•
-
Rangers' Nicklas Jensen: Agrees to a one-year, two-way contract•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...