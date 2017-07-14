Gusev agreed to terms on a new two-year deal with SKA St. Petersburg on Friday, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.

The news all but closes the door on the possibility that Gusev will be joining the newly minted Golden Knights. Selected in the seventh round of the 2012 NHL Draft by the Lightning, the 25-year-old's rights were traded to Vegas this offseason. Considering he put up 71 points in 57 outings, it comes as no surprise that general manager George McPhee took a shot at getting Gusev under contract.