Nikita Nesterov: Will head back to Russia
Nesterov will decline offers to play in the NHL, instead opting to sign in the KHL, per agent Dan Milstein.
Nesterov joined the Tampa Bay organization heading into the 2013-14 campaign and spent the year with AHL Syracuse. The next two seasons would be split between the Lightning and the Crunch before he landed a permanent role for 2016-17. That spot wouldn't last as he was shipped off to Montreal at the trade deadline. In total, the blueliner appeared in 132 NHL contests in which he tallied 10 goals and 23 helpers. At just 24 years old, the former fifth-round pick could certainly make a comeback in the future, and you have to wonder how much the 2018 Winter Olympics factor into his decision. Given the uncertainty around whether he would make a return to North America, fantasy owners should probably cut bait rather than stash him away.
