Nikita Tryamkin: Heads to Russia
Tryamkin left the Canucks and signed with IHC Avtomobilist of the KHL on Thursday.
A 6-foot-7, 265-pound defenseman that plays a physically punishing style, Tryamkin suited up for 66 games in 2016-17, his first full season with Vancouver. General manager Jim Benning was impressed with Tryamkin's performance this season and even offered him a two-year contract extension, but it's believed that the Russian was unhappy with the amount of playing time he received in addition to desiring a return to his homeland.
