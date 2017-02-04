Oilers' Adam Larsson: Continues to roll up blocks, hits
Larsson posted an assist, plus-1 rating, two blocked shots and two hits in Friday's 2-1 loss against the Hurricanes.
Larsson isn't much of an offensive threat, as he has just three goals and 14 points. However, he is helpful in the plus-minus category, and he is a great source of hits (162) and blocked shots (93).
More News
-
Oilers' Adam Larsson: Sets up three goals Saturday•
-
Oilers' Adam Larsson: Back in lineup Monday•
-
Oilers' Adam Larsson: Game-time decision Monday•
-
Oilers' Adam Larsson: Out with lower-body ailment•
-
Oilers' Adam Larsson: Scores second goal of season•
-
Oilers' Adam Larsson: Leads team in blocked shots during shutout•