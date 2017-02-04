Larsson posted an assist, plus-1 rating, two blocked shots and two hits in Friday's 2-1 loss against the Hurricanes.

Larsson isn't much of an offensive threat, as he has just three goals and 14 points. However, he is helpful in the plus-minus category, and he is a great source of hits (162) and blocked shots (93).

