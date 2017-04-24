Larsson had an assist, a plus-1, four hits and two blocked shots in Game 6 against the Sharks on Saturday.

Larsson played a team-leading 26:10 in the game, giving him more than 26 minutes in two straight contests. He had just one point and an average of a shot per game in the first round, but he's logging big minutes. Unfortunately for his fantasy value, he's not seeing power play time despite those big minutes.

