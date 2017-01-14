Larsson will miss Saturday's game against the Flames, as he's dealing with a lower-body injury.

This is music to the ears of the Flames faithful. Larsson is a terrific shot-blocker, already redirected 76 shots in 44 games, plus he's packed on 130 hits in that span. Eric Gryba has similar talents, though, and he figures to be the one to take Larsson's place in the lineup -- at least for the next contest.