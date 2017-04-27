Larsson scored two goals and collected an assist over 18:47 of ice time during Wednesday's Game 1 win over Anaheim.

Larsson turned in a solid campaign in his first season with the Oilers, but it rarely translated into fantasy success. So, while his Game 1 performance was a virtual gem and huge influence on the final outcome, keeping expectations in check for Larsson through the remainder of the postseason is likely best.

