Larsson picked up three assists in Saturday's win over the Flames.

Larsson isn't known for being a big offensive contributor, but he's now picked up six assists in his last seven games. The former Devil logs heavy minutes, but doesn't play on the power play and has just 12 points on the season. It's unlikely this pace of production continues for much longer, but if this recent stretch and 30 PIM have you sold, he could be worth a quick add while he's hot.