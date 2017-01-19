Sekera had an assist and a pair of shots through 23:22 of ice time in Wednesday's win over the Panthers.

Sekera's point totals are solid, even if they don't jump off the page. But he's getting lots of opportunities. At 21:59, he leads the team in ice time and is their go-to defender on the power play. Among defensemen in his price range, that usage increases his chances of production. Plus he's contributing in other areas with 83 blocked shots, a plus-11 rating and a middling average of 1.46 shots per game.