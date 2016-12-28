Sekera is dealing with the flu and will be a game-time decision against the Kings on Thursday, Jason Gregor of TSN 1260 reports.

Sekera leads all Edmonton defensemen with 17 points and will be hard to replace even against a struggling Los Angeles squad if he's unable to give it a go. That unenviable task would likely fall to Matt Benning, who has been a healthy scratch for the Oilers' last three outings and hasn't recorded a point since Nov. 21.