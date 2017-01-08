Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Grabs first point since return
Sekera logged an assist and a shot in 21:09 of ice time in Saturday's win over the Devils.
That's Sekera's first point since leaving the lineup with an illness on Dec. 23. It gives him 14 assists and 18 points on the season. The points are coming at a decent clip for a defenseman and he's logging a lot of minutes, with an average of 21:49 on the season.
