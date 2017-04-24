Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Point in back-to-back games
Sekera posted an assist, three blocked shots and 21:14 of ice time in Saturday's Game 6 win over San Jose.
Sekera finished the opening round by posting assists in back-to-back games. He saw lots of ice time in the series, topping out at 28:04 in Game 5. Even though he missed one of the six opening-round games, he led all Oilers' defensemen in power play ice time.
