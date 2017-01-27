Sekera found twine twice in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

The rearguard scored the first two goals of the evening for the visitors, the second of which held up as the game-winner on the power play 17:09 into the second period. With 24 points through 49 games, Sekera is on pace to crack the 40-point plateau for the first time since 2013-14 with the Hurricanes, when he posted 11 goals, 33 assists and an impressive 15 power-play points. He's recorded seven with the man advantage so far this year, so it'll be interesting to see where his production ends up as the Oilers continue to turn heads in 2016-17.