Sekera (illness) will be back in action in Columbus on Tuesday night.

As evidenced by his 21:44 of average ice time, Sekera has been an important cog in Edmonton's blue line this season, so the team should be thrilled to have him back after a two-game absence. He's also put in work offensively of late, recording seven points and 20 shots on goal in his last nine games before catching the bug.

