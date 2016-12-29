Sekera (illness) will not be in the lineup against the Kings on Thursday, Jack Michaels of Oilers Radio Network reports.

Sekera has been the Oilers most productive defenseman so far this year with 17 points, 10 PIM, and a plus-9 rating that drastically outpaces the rest of the blue line. Matt Benning will slot into the lineup during Sekera's absence, but it will likely be Oscar Klefbom who is tasked with picking up the extra minutes.